(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia followed Australia in declining an opportunity to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to cost concerns, as the organizers’ search for a new host continues with just two years left before the games start.

Malaysia’s Sports and Youth Ministry, in a statement, said the country’s cabinet declined an offer the Commonwealth Games Federation made in February. The government is unable to “identify the economic impact in a short period of time,” it said.

The organizer offered 100 million pounds ($126 million) to help Malaysia host the games, but the amount “is not expected to bear the total costs of organizing a large-scale sporting event,” the Sports Ministry said.

“At the moment, the government wants to focus on sports development and the people’s wellbeing and welfare,” it said.

Australian state Victoria, the initial hosts for the games, pulled out in July last year, citing escalating cost estimates to host the event that happens every four years.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said at the time that the costs of organizing the event had more than doubled from the A$2.6 billion ($1.69 billion) initially projected, and could rise up to A$7 billion.

