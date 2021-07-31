(Bloomberg) -- The final-day sitting of Malaysia’s parliament on Monday has been postponed indefinitely, citing risk from the recent detection of positive Covid cases.

The deferment follows the advice of the Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah and a risk assessment by the health ministry which found that parliament locality is at risk for the spread of infections, according to a letter from the House of Representatives secretary addressed to lawmakers.

Malaysia’s parliament sat for the first time this year last Monday, following pressure from the monarch. The five-day session was meant to provide lawmakers an opportunity to grill embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economy.

On Thursday, the sitting was suspended after two staff members tested positive and the health ministry ordered a screening for all lawmakers. The suspension came hours after the nation’s King rebuked a government minister for making misleading statements to the parliament.

