(Bloomberg) -- The extradition hearing for a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker linked to wrongdoing at 1MDB has been delayed after Malaysian prosecutors neglected to ensure his appearance in court.

Roger Ng didn’t show up for his extradition hearing to the U.S. on Wednesday as prosecutors weren’t aware that his attendance was necessary, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar. The court has set the next hearing date on Jan. 4, Shukor said.

Ng is set to face charges both in the U.S. and Malaysia, where he was arrested in November. He was said to be seeking a review of the order to extradite him to the U.S., where he would face money laundering and bribery charges linked to troubled state fund 1MDB. Malaysia’s attorney general said Ng will “soon” be charged as part of a batch of criminal allegations against Goldman’s units, former bankers and ex-1MDB employees for his role in alleged false statements made to a financial regulator.

Goldman will “vigorously contest” the charges, which it said came without a chance for the firm to provide its view. “Certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to Goldman Sachs, outside counsel and others about the use of proceeds from these transactions,” the bank said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Ng was deputy to Tim Leissner, Goldman’s former Southeast Asia chairman, who has pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money allegedly siphoned from 1MDB and paying bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials.

In November, Ng and his family had agreed to surrender about S$40 million ($29 million) to authorities in neighboring Singapore, who would then repatriate the funds to Malaysia, according to people familiar with the matter.

