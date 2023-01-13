(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would let his party decide whether his presidency should be open for contest, a move that could destabilize Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition government.

“Some want both positions to remain uncontested, while others want it contested,” said Zahid at the annual assembly of United Malays National Organisation, referring to the top two posts in the party. “As someone who trusts in the democratic process, I leave it to delegates to decide.”

UMNO must hold internal polls by May 19, and Zahid’s potential toppling as party president could threaten Malaysia’s newfound political stability. Zahid played a pivotal role in supporting Anwar’s coalition government, throwing UMNO’s weight behind their long-time rival after the Nov. 19 general elections returned a hung parliament.

But Zahid has come under increasing pressure after leading UMNO and the wider Barisan Nasional coalition to their worst-ever electoral performance last year. The veteran politician is using UMNO’s general assembly, which runs through Saturday, to fend off challenges to his leadership.

He told party delegates Friday that laying blame on any particular leader for the election loss was fruitless, and urged UMNO to instead move forward in unison to maintain political stability.

“Political stability and harmonious relations between parties in the government, will, God willing, result in a progressive Malaysia,” said Zahid.

If UMNO pushes ahead with elections for the top two positions, divisions within the party could deepen and spill over to the federal government. Several UMNO leaders, including former premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob, have openly opposed working with Anwar before he was named prime minister.

One potential challenger for the party presidency is former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who signaled on Tuesday he may take on Zahid and still work with the current government to maintain political stability. In 2018, Khairy and UMNO veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah lost to Zahid in the party elections.

