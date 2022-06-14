(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has eased a ban on chicken exports, The Straits Times newspaper reported, saying a Singapore poultry company has been allowed to resume bringing live premium chickens into the city-state.

Kee Song Food told the newspaper that it had a letter from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services, in which government agreed to allow exports of kampung chicken and black chicken.

The export ban on commercial broiler chicken, which make up the bulk of Singapore’s chicken imports from Malaysia - remains according to the letter.

