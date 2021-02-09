(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is set to further ease its movement restrictions beginning Wednesday after a month-long lockdown that cost the country billions of ringgit.

Businesses in the retail sector, including clothes stores, cosmetic stores and antique shops may resume operations, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a televised address on Tuesday. Restaurants will be allowed to accept dine-in patrons, while the creative industry may also reopen, he added.

Malaysia imposed a state of emergency and renewed movement restrictions last month as it grapples with a wave of new infections that has stretched its health care system to breaking point. The lockdown has cost the economy an estimated 700 million ringgit ($173 million) daily, prompting the government to estimate that this year’s gross domestic product will likely be at the lower end of its 6.5%-7.5% forecast range.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last week that his administration is trying to strike a balance that will protect lives while ensuring that economic activity can continue. The country registered record-high daily infections each week in January, and reported 24 deaths linked to coronavirus on Monday, an all-time high.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.