Nov 5, 2021
Malaysia Eases Virus Curbs in Penang, Sabah States From Monday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Penang and Sabah states will enter the final phase of the National Recovery Plan beginning Nov. 8, according to Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
- Perlis, Perak and Kedah will also transition to phase four of the country’s pandemic exit plan starting Monday, he said in a statement on Friday
- Malaysia will no longer charge foreign travelers 2,600 ringgit per entry for Covid operation costs
