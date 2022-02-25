(Bloomberg) -- Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Malaysian central bank chief Zeti Akhtar Aziz, has denied taking bribes in relation to the 1MDB scandal, The Star reports, citing a statement issued through a law firm.

“I wish to categorically state that throughout my entire life, I have never received any bribe from anyone,” the report quoted Tawfiq as saying. “We will be seeking legal advice on the next course of action to be taken on the statements made against me.”

He spoke after Tim Leissner, an ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker, said Tawfiq had been bribed before a large sum of money was transferred in connection with the scandal, according to the report.

Tawfiq said he did not know Leissner or his subordinate Roger Ng, and had never met or communicated with them, the report said.

1MDB Investment Request Handled According to Rules: Central Bank

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.