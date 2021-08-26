(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob brought back Zafrul Abdul Aziz as his finance minister in an attempt to maintain policy continuity as he steers the economy back on track amid a stubborn pandemic.

Zafrul, a former banker, held this portfolio and was the coordinating minister for the nation’s exit plan from the pandemic under the previous administration. The government was brought down by political infighting after 17 months in office.

Azmin Ali has been appointed as trade minister and Hishammuddin Hussein as the new defense minister, Ismail said while unveiling his Cabinet on Friday.

