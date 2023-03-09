Malaysia Ex-PM Likely to be Charged in Court on Friday: Bernama

(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be charged in court on Friday for corruption-related offenses, Bernama reported, citing the nation’s anti-graft authority.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is still taking the statement from Muhyiddin after summoning him to its headquarters on Thursday, the state news agency reported, citing MACC Chief Azam Baki.

The MACC is investigating the alleged misappropriation of public funds in some projects announced under Muhyiddin’s leadership as part of Covid-19 relief efforts. Muhyiddin was prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, and now leads the opposition. He has denied any wrongdoing.

