(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute once again, according to his office.

The 98-year-old, who was admitted on Jan. 26, is being treated for infection and will rest for “optimal recovery,” a spokesman from his office said on Tuesday. Mahathir has been in and out of hospitals over the past few years and suffered heart attacks.

The Star reported earlier Tuesday that Mahathir was on medical leave until Feb. 17, citing the two-time prime minister’s lawyer, Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi.

