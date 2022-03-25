(Bloomberg) -- Rosmah Mansor, the wife of the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, didn’t receive or buy a $23 million pink diamond necklace, according to her lawyers.

“Our client and her husband only knew that a United Arab Emirates prince, Sheikh Mansour Zayed, had wanted to give as gift a pink diamond necklace” to Rosmah, lawyers Geethan Ram Vincent, Rajivan Nambiar and Reza Rahim said in a statement on Friday. “Our client and her husband did not at any time demand, request and/or intend to purchase the pink diamond necklace. Similarly, the value of the said necklace was never made known to our client and/or her husband.”

The statement comes in response to a revelation in the ongoing bribery trial of Roger Ng, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal. During proceedings on Wednesday in a Brooklyn federal court, an invoice for the necklace was shown to the jury, but not the actual piece of jewelery or even a photograph, as proof of the treasures bought with money allegedly siphoned from the multibillion dollar scam.

The necklace was made by prestigious New York jeweler Lorraine Schwartz for Rosmah, prosecutors told the court as they showed jurors how billions of dollars diverted from three 1MDB bond transactions were used to buy luxury items.

“Our client also has no knowledge of the invoice produced and shown to the jury in the Roger Ng trial,” the lawyers said. “In any event, our client takes the position that the production of the invoice per se does not amount to any form of conclusive evidence implicating our client in the purchase of the pink diamond necklace.”

The lawyers added that no such piece of jewelery was found in her possession despite being raided several times by the local authorities after the fall of the Barisan Nasional government in 2018.

Najib was Malaysia’s leader from 2009 until 2018, when his involvement in the 1MDB scandal cost his party the election and ended BN’s six-decade rule. Najib has denied wrongdoing.

