(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s movement restrictions in Sabah and the Klang Valley may have some impact on the country’s economic performance in October and November, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said in parliament.

Malaysia has decided not to focus too much on the fiscal deficit in its efforts to support the economy

Virus impact on economy is temporary and country will recover next year

Malaysia maintains forecast of 3.5%-5.5% contraction in 2020

NOTE: Malaysia Extends Tightened Movement Restrictions in Klang Valley

