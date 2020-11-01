1h ago
Malaysia Expects Economy to Grow 5.5%-8% in 2021, Says Minister
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s movement restrictions in Sabah and the Klang Valley may have some impact on the country’s economic performance in October and November, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said in parliament.
- Malaysia has decided not to focus too much on the fiscal deficit in its efforts to support the economy
- Virus impact on economy is temporary and country will recover next year
- Malaysia maintains forecast of 3.5%-5.5% contraction in 2020
- NOTE: Malaysia Extends Tightened Movement Restrictions in Klang Valley
