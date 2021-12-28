(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia extended a conditional movement control order in capital Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Selangor by two weeks to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

The restrictions that had been due to end on Dec. 31 will continue until Jan. 14, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday. While interstate and inter-districts travel will remain unaffected, borders will stay closed for foreign tourists, he said.

Covid-19 cases in Malaysia topped 100,000 for the first time on Christmas eve, and daily cases hit a record 2,235 on Saturday. The government is struggling to stem a fresh wave that emerged in September, with the outbreak spreading to facilities of companies including Top Glove Corp. and Karex Bhd.

The government isn’t ruling out further tightening of the standard operating procedures aimed at preventing the spread of infections if violations are widespread, Ismail said. The nation added 1,594 new Covid cases on Monday.

