(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia extended a conditional movement control order in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, and most areas of the key state of Selangor by two weeks to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

The partial lockdown that had been set to expire Sunday will be continued until Dec. 20, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters on Saturday. The government will end conditional curbs in Penang, Labuan, Putrajaya and most parts of Kelantan, Perak and Negeri Sembilan, but added restrictions on some parts of Johor, he said.

Malaysia saw a resurgence of coronavirus infections in late September, forcing the government to impose fresh movement curbs in most of the country. New cases have topped 1,000 daily for most of the past month, with clusters sprouting at workplaces including in worker hostels of the world’s biggest rubber-glove maker.

Malaysia will allow interstate travel including inter-districts starting Monday except for certain areas that are under the enhanced movement control order, said Ismail. The government will also ease immigration rules for Sabah, allowing some individuals to enter the eastern state, he said.

The government last month unveiled the largest budget in its history for 2021, boosting spending on social sectors and infrastructure to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

