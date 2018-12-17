(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has filed criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. involving what it said were false statements made in relation to 1MDB bond sales.

The charges were filed on Monday under the nation’s securities laws, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement. Related charges were also filed against Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, as well as former employees of state fund 1MDB, according to the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anisah Shukry in Kuala Lumpur at ashukry2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Yudith Ho at yho35@bloomberg.net, Marcus Wright

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.