(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in a case linked to 1MDB.

The individuals served as directors of three Goldman units that Malaysia accused of misleading investors when it arranged $6.5 billion of bond sales for 1MDB while allegedly knowing that the funds would be misappropriated.

