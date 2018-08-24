(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia filed money-laundering charges against Low Taek Jho and his father, stepping up prosecutions of those behind the alleged embezzlement of funds from state investment company 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Low faced eight charges of money laundering, while one charge was registered against his father Low Hock Peng in court on Friday, Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Amar Singh said in a text message.

“Warrants of arrest for both of them were issued by the court,” Singh said.

The money-laundering charges against Low, commonly known as Jho Low, include receiving $261 million between December 2013 and June 2014, and transferring about 41.1 million euros and $140.6 million between January 2014 to June 2014, the Edge reported, citing court documents. Low’s father was charged with transferring $56 million to him.

The charges were filed in absentia by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department and Attorney-General’s Chambers, according to the newspaper. The receipt and transfers of money were done through separate accounts at BSI Bank in Singapore, according to the Edge, with most of the cash used for the purchase of the Low’s $250 million super yacht Equanimity.

This is not the first set of criminal charges against Low. Singapore filed charges against him in 2016 when it issued a warrant of arrest.

Low’s representative and the Malaysian Attorney General’s chambers didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Malaysia is also seeking to quickly sell Low’s yacht just weeks after taking possession of the vessel, which investigators allege was bought with funds embezzled from 1MDB.

