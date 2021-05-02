3h ago
Malaysia Finds First Case of Indian Covid-19 Variant: Bernama
Malaysia detected its first case of the so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus, days after it banned flights from the South Asian nation, Bernama reported.
- The variant was found in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the state agency cited Health Minister Adham Baba as saying
- Malaysia, which is facing a spike in new Covid cases, has so far recorded 48 cases of the South African variant, eight cases of the U.K. variant and two of the Nigerian variant, according to the health minister
