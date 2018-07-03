(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s former Premier Najib Razak was arrested and is expected to be charged at 8:30 a.m. in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Najib was arrested at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence in Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur, according to the task force investigating the scandal-hit state fund 1MDB. The arrest was made in connection with SRC International Sdn., a company linked to 1MDB.

Malaysia is ramping up efforts to revive a probe into the state investment company set up under Najib’s watch. Malaysia will seek to recoup $4.5 billion of funds that were potentially lost through 1MDB, as well as fees paid to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on June 22. A parliamentary committee in 2016 identified at least $4.2 billion in irregular transactions by the fund.

Najib’s spokesman did not immediately respond to calls.

