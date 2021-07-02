(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia received the first payment of 1.8 billion ringgit ($432 million) from AMMB Holdings Bhd. in settlement over the local lender’s involvement in the 1MDB scandal, according to the finance ministry.

The government will get the remaining 1.03 billion ringgit from AMMB in two tranches of 515 million ringgit each in December 2021, and July 2022, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The money recovered from AMMB was deposited into Malaysia’s Assets Recovery Trust Account, which has received 18.176 billion ringgit of seized and repatriated funds. The money will be used mainly to repay the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s debts, the ministry said.

“However, the current balance of the trust account is only enough to pay off the principal and interest of 1MDB’s debt for 2021 and 2022,” Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in the statement.

The government has so far repaid 12.54 billion ringgit of 1MDB’s debt and 3.8 billion ringgit of the fund’s former unit SRC International’s debt, according to Zafrul. As at June 30, 2021, the outstanding debt totaled 39.66 billion ringgit for 1MDB and 1.85 billion ringgit for SRC, he said.

The 1MDB financial scandal set off investigations in Asia, the U.S. and Europe, and led to the historic change in government of Malaysia in 2018. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year admitted its role in the biggest foreign bribery case in U.S. enforcement history, reaching multiple international settlements in the billions of dollars to end probes into its fundraising for 1MDB.

