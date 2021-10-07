Oct 7, 2021
Malaysia Grants Conditional Approval For Pfizer Booster Shot
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Drug Control Authority approved the use of Pfizer’s Comirnaty as the first Covid-19 booster shot in the country.
- The dose must be administered at least six months after the second shot, and is only for those 18 years old and above, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement Friday
- Due to the conditional nature of the registration, the Health Ministry requires information on the quality, safety and effectiveness of this vaccine to be monitored and evaluated based on the latest data from time to time
- This is to ensure that the comparison of benefits over risk for the vaccine remains positive
- The approval applies to Comirnaty vaccines produced by Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium NV (Belgium) and BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH, Germany
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.