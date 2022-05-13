(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter of the year as activity picked up with the easing of virus restrictions.

Gross domestic product expanded 5% in the January-March period from a year ago, according to Bank Negara Malaysia. That’s faster than the median estimate for a 4% growth seen in a Bloomberg survey.

Growth was driven by local demand and a recovery in jobs, the central bank said. BNM unexpectedly raised borrowing costs this week to fend off inflationary pressures as the economy appeared to be on an increasingly steady footing.

The central bank maintained its forecasts for full-year growth at 5.3%-6.3%, compared to last year’s 3.1% expansion.

Digging Deeper

The expansion last quarter compares to the 3.6% pace in the previous three-month period ended December, and comes despite the country grappling with the outbreak of the omicron variant of coronavirus and damaging flash floods

GDP grew 3.9% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, beating estimate for a 2.5% expansion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.