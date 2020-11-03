(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low Tuesday, while warning of downside risks that threaten the economy’s recovery.

Bank Negara Malaysia held its overnight policy rate at 1.75% at its final scheduled meeting of the year, as expected by 17 of 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest forecast a 25-basis point cut.

It’s the second straight meeting that the central bank has held pat, after lowering its benchmark rate by 125 basis points from January to July. The economy began to show signs of recovery at the end of the second quarter, when it contracted by the most in more than two decades.

The “latest indicators point toward significant improvement in economic activity in the third quarter,” the central bank said in a statement announcing the decision. While current policy is “appropriate and accommodative,” the bank said it “remains committed to utilize its policy levers as appropriate to create enabling conditions for a sustainable economic recovery.”

Now, a new wave of infections that emerged in late September risks stunting Malaysia’s recovery again. A state election that month fueled a nationwide resurgence of the virus, leading to renewed restrictions on movement across several states. Efforts to contain the pandemic may hurt economic performance in October and November, economy minister Mustapa Mohamed said Monday.

The political uncertainty has weighed on the nation’s financial markets. In October Malaysia’s ringgit lagged most Asian peers, which strengthened on the back of a weak dollar. Global funds pulled a net $161 million from local shares last month, with the benchmark equity index capping its third straight month of losses.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.