(Bloomberg) -- Former 1Malaysia Development Bhd. (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan has been arrested, according to Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Loo was arrested on July 7 and remanded the next day, he told reporters Wednesday. She is being detained for criminal breach of trust, he said.

According to the minister, Loo’s lawyer told authorities that she is ready to cooperate with the police and the government in their investigations into 1MDB, an investment fund that had billions of dollars siphoned off across the globe.

Loo is said to be a close associate of Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, the fugitive businessman who’s wanted in the 1MDB scandal, local media including Bernama reported.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court in January this year allowed the government to forfeit two luxury cars and cash amounting to 22,600 ringgit belonging to Loo, according to the national news agency.

