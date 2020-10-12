(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is set to impose curbs on movement in its capital city of Kuala Lumpur, administrative capital Putrajaya and in the states of Selangor and Sabah, as the country battles a spike in virus cases.

The restrictions on sports and recreational activities as well as social, religious and cultural events will last for two weeks starting Oct. 14, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Monday. Schools and universities will remain closed.

The restrictions come days after Malaysia announced it was going through a resurgence in coronavirus infections. New cases jumped to a record high last week, with the bulk of them linked to Sabah that had recently held a state election. The curbs for Sabah, a key palm-oil producing state, will begin a day earlier, on Oct. 13.

Economic activities in the states will be permitted through the period as long as social distancing rules are followed. Those planning to travel between districts will require a work pass or letter of permission from employers, said Ismail. Only two members of each household will be permitted to leave the house at one time to buy necessities, he added.

The decision was made by the National Security Council at a meeting earlier on Monday to contain the pandemic.

