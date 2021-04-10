(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest palm oil producer, is in talks to boost exports of the tropical oil to Afghanistan, according to the Plantation Industries and Commodities ministry.

Both countries have agreed to explore options to increase Malaysian palm oil shipments to Afghanistan to 150,000 tons a year, from 75,000 tons currently, minister Khairuddin Aman Razali said in a statement Saturday, following a meeting with Afghanistan’s ambassador earlier this week.

This will open a “golden gateway” for Malaysia to expand its palm oil market share in the Middle East and accelerate exports to countries such as Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, Khairuddin said, adding that the ministry also plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to increase exports of other agricultural commodities including rubber, pepper, cocoa and timber.

Higher Malaysian palm oil exports to Afghanistan will help counter the impact of Sri Lanka’s recent ban on palm oil imports, Khairuddin said.

