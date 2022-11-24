(Bloomberg) -- An Islamist party, which made unprecedented gains in Malaysia’s elections, will discuss Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s offer to join his unity government as it positions itself as the key representative of the Malay community.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, or PAS as it’s known, won the most seats of any single party in Saturday’s election. It is poised to hold considerable sway in Malaysian politics if it joins Anwar’s government or stays in the opposition.

Divisive Islamists Loom Over Malaysia Politics After Big Win

PAS congratulated Anwar, saying it was “confident that he will carry out his responsibilities fairly and prioritize federalism to all states and people.” The party thanked him for offering PAS, and the pro-Malay coalition it belongs to, an opportunity to join the new government and that it would review the opinions of voters who helped it clinch 49 out of 222 seats.

The party has a long-held objective of turning the multi-religious, Southeast Asian country into an Islamic state, which could see it make a push to influence government policies given that it would become the largest party in Anwar’s new government. Many in the PAS rank-and-file want to curb the open sale of liquor and eventually ban gambling outlets.

The party’s youth wing in August pushed for the ban of all upcoming concerts featuring international artists, adding that it will mobilize nationwide protests if their demands are left unheeded.

Shares in gaming and alcohol companies got off to a shaky start on Monday on investor concerns that PAS in government would curb business operations, but have since recovered and extended gains on Thursday on expectations of an reformist administration under Anwar.

The party led a move to push through a ban to limit the sale of alcohol in convenience stores in Malaysia’s capital under the previous government and was seeking to implement that nationwide. Small diners are now required to apply for a prohibitively expensive license to sell alcohol.

PAS was a key beneficiary of Malay ethnic voters rejection of Barisan Nasional, which ruled Malaysia almost without interruption since independence but has been tainted by corruption scandals including the plundering of state fund 1MDB. The swing came about as six million young voters were registered to cast ballots for the first time as Malaysia lowered the voting age and contributed to a hung parliament situation.

Unlike its key ally -- ex-premier Muyiddin Yassin, who has challenged Anwar to prove he has the majority support from lawmakers after he was named prime minister by the monarch, PAS has been more conciliatory. It said it was grateful to God that the leadership turmoil had been resolved peacefully, thanking the king for electing the prime minister in a “constitutional” manner.

