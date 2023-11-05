(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and Japan will explore more collaboration in the defense and maritime sectors to preserve regional peace and security, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida’s two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur.

In a meeting Sunday, the premiers agreed to strengthen defense, security and economic relations. Anwar said he expects certain bilateral agreements to be finalized before the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo on Dec. 16.

Kishida, in a joint briefing with Anwar, spoke of possible “joint maritime exercises” and said that he had discussed regional conflicts with Anwar, including issues surrounding the South China Sea and East China Sea, where there are tensions with China over disputed waters.

Read: Philippines, Japan Explore Defense Pact Amid China Tensions

Malaysia and Japan also discussed energy transition, higher education cooperation, and the Israel-Hamas war. Anwar said while there was a “difference in emphasis” in terms of their positions, both countries were committed to peace and humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Japan is Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, and Anwar expects foreign investment from Japan to exceed 30 billion ringgit ($6.3 billion) this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.