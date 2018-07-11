(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the first policy meeting under a new governor, providing support to an economy that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is trying to revamp.

Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent, it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, as predicted by all 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus has ample room to keep policy unchanged despite an emerging-market sell-off that’s forced her counterparts in Indonesia and the Philippines to take more aggressive steps to defend their currencies. The inflation outlook remains benign in Malaysia after the government scrapped a consumption tax, while economic growth may ease as Mahathir cuts back on spending to rein in government debt.

“The Malaysian economy is expected to remain on a steady growth path,” the central bank said in its statement. At the current interest rate, “the degree of monetary accommodativeness is consistent with the intended policy stance,” it said.

A looming trade war between the U.S. and China, Malaysia’s biggest trade partners, also threatens the outlook for the export-reliant nation, although official growth forecasts remain solid at more than 5 percent this year.

The central bank said the growth momentum will likely be sustained, underpinned by domestic and external demand. Inflation for this year is forecast to be lower than initially projected and is “likely to turn negative in some months and remain low in the first half of 2019,” it said.

Malaysia was among the first central banks in Asia to raise rates this year with a hike in January. Since then, the economy has benefited from subdued price growth and a currency that’s performing better than peers.

The ringgit is up about 0.4 percent against the dollar this year, compared with a 6.7 percent slump in the Philippine peso and a 5.7 percent decline in the Indonesian rupiah.

