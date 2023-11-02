(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged again Thursday and signaled it may extend the pause as it continues to manage risks amid a weakened ringgit.

Bank Negara Malaysia maintained the overnight policy rate at 3% for a third straight meeting, as predicted by all 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey. BNM said it will ensure the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable economic growth amid price stability.

“The expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate environment in the US, and increased concerns over the escalation of geopolitical tensions have contributed to a persistently strong US dollar,” BNM said in a statement, noting its impact on major and emerging market currencies, including the ringgit — among the worst performers in Asia so far this year.

“Nevertheless, these developments are not expected to derail Malaysia’s growth prospects,” the bank said, adding that it will continue to manage risks, including by providing liquidity and ensure an orderly domestic foreign exchange market.

The decision bucks the tightening trend in the region, and highlights Malaysia’s dilemma as it juggles between the ringgit hovering near 1998 levels, and 30-month-low inflation. While the Philippines and Indonesia resumed hiking in the past few weeks to bolster their currencies, Malaysia’s stance keeps its interest rate at a record discount relative to the Federal Reserve’s.

The ringgit rose 0.4% to 4.7528 against the dollar, holding onto gains after the widely expected decision. The currency is advancing, tracking most Asian currencies after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the US tightening cycle may be over.

While the Fed left the door open to another increase, Malaysia’s policymakers said they are ready to manage any heightened volatility that it may cause.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim previously said he was working on decoupling from the US dollar in the long term to defend the ringgit.

“The hold decision reveals growth as the greater priority, a change from inflation. This shift — which indicates that the policy rate has peaked this cycle — is prudent ahead of a likely slump in global demand. We expect BNM to leave its policy rate unchanged through 2024, barring a deep or protracted global recession.”

— Tamara Mast Henderson, economist

BNM’s language, according to Singapore-based Winson Phoon, the head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities Pte, signals an extended pause on the benchmark rate into 2024.

“No surprise from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on both the rate decision and the languages of the policy statement, with the exact same wordings on the monetary policy stance in September,” he said.

Malaysia’s central bank said it expects economic activity to have improved in the third quarter, and growth in 2024 to be supported by resilient domestic demand. At the same time, it expects inflation to remain modest.

“Risks to the inflation outlook remain highly subject to changes to domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market developments,” the central bank said.

