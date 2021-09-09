(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low Thursday, maintaining support for an economy that’s set to fully reopen in a matter of months.

Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 1.75% for a seventh straight meeting, a decision expected by 23 of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. One forecast a 25-basis point cut.

Malaysia’s swift vaccine rollout has allowed the government to ease virus curbs state by state and announce perks for the inoculated, even as infection numbers remain elevated. More than half of the population had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, paving the way for the government to reach its target of reopening all economic and social sectors by the final quarter of the year.

To be sure, risks remain. Confirmed cases are set to breach the 2 million mark by next week, adding pressure to hospitals already running low on beds for Covid patients. The distribution of vaccines has favored the economic powerhouses of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with most other states trailing. And the government’s limited fiscal space could hinder its ability to support the economy if the national recovery plan goes off track.

