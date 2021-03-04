(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low Thursday, amid signs the economy is set to turn a corner as Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.

Bank Negara Malaysia kept the overnight policy rate at 1.75% for a fourth straight meeting, as 18 of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The rest had forecast a 25-basis point cut.

“Growth is projected to improve from the second quarter onward, driven by the recovery in global demand, increased public and private sector expenditure amid continued support from policy measures and more targeted containment measures,” the central bank said in a statement. “The bank remains committed to utilize its policy levers as appropriate” to help the economy recover.

The rates decision came a day before Malaysia is scheduled to lift a ban on travel between districts and further ease virus curbs across the country. The number of new daily infections has been falling since January’s peak, sparking optimism the economy will improve in coming months.

“While the re-imposition of containment measures will affect growth in the first quarter, the impact is expected to be less severe than that experienced in the second quarter of 2020,” the central bank said.

Going forward, the government plans to implement a more targeted approach to the pandemic, imposing lockdowns in areas with infection clusters while allowing the economy to operate, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Monday.

