Malaysia King Says No Need for State of Emergency Currently

(Bloomberg) --

Malaysia’s king said there is no need for the government to declare a state of emergency to combat the surge in virus infections as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government is fighting the pandemic effectively.

The king also reminded lawmakers to stop all politicking that could affect the stability of the country, according to a palace statement. The upcoming federal budget is important in the administration’s fight to control the virus, he said.

The king’s decision came after a meeting with other royal leaders to discuss proposals by the Muhyiddin’s administration to declare a state of emergency, which would halt any attempts to politically destabilize the government and allow it to focus on containing the outbreak, The Star reported on Saturday.

The government has already tightened movement controls in Kuala Lumpur and several states, and last week ordered around 1 million people to work from home, to tamp down new cases. The nation registered a record 1,228 cases on Saturday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.