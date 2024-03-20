(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s government is poised to make King Ibrahim Iskandar the “honorary” head of the police force, a new position that may see the monarch expanding his powers in the Southeast Asian nation.

Malaysia’s Home Ministry is seeking parliament’s approval to create the role of “Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief” of police that the king will assume, among a slew of other proposed changes in the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024. Lawmakers are set to debate and vote on the bill before the current parliament meeting ends March 27.

The move is another sign of the growing influence of Malaysia’s monarchy. While mostly ceremonial, the royal rulers have become increasingly important in determining who holds power in a country whose past three prime ministers lasted less than two years on the job on average.

King Ibrahim, who is from the southernmost state of Johor, took the throne in late January under a unique constitutional monarchy where nine state royals take turns to serve five-year terms. Ahead of his ascension, he shared his plans to push for a revival of a high-speed rail link between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, clamp down on corruption, and serve as a check on the government, signaling a divergence from his predecessors who largely stayed out of politics and the media.

The monarch on Tuesday said he would begin his “real way of ruling” once his reign reaches the two-month mark. “I’m not a statue to be worshipped or to be used as an ornament in ceremonies, nor am I forced to follow everything ministers say or want,” he said in a Facebook post.

Last month, King Ibrahim warned against threatening political stability under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, asking those seeking to “play politics” to wait until the next general election, which isn’t due until 2028.

