(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face a crucial confidence test Thursday as his $78 billion spending plan for 2021 is put to a vote in parliament.

The vote on what is set to be the nation’s biggest budget yet comes eight months after Muhyiddin’s turbulent rise to power, having cobbled a razor-thin majority among Malaysia’s 222 lawmakers. That majority is now in question amid lingering discontent from the premier’s largest ally, the United Malays National Organization.

Muhyiddin needs every vote he can get to ensure the budget’s passage -- in July, he was able to replace the lower house speaker by a majority of just two votes. This time, his entire career is on the line.

Losing the budget vote would be unprecedented for a sitting prime minister in Malaysia. Other Westminster parliamentary democracies have established that the defeat of a supply bill amounts to a loss of confidence, Deputy House Speaker Azalina Othman Said wrote on her website.

Muhyiddin has not revealed his next course of action should he fail to garner enough support, and his office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

For the opposition, the way forward is clear: if the budget is defeated, they’ll form a new government based on who gets the most support in parliament. “Given the high number of Covid cases, holding an election any time soon is impossible,” said People’s Justice Party MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. “If a new government is formed following the defeat of the 2021 budget, they can present a new budget for parliament’s approval.”

No Easy Ride

Parliament would need to green-light a new or revised spending plan before the end of this year, analysts at Maybank wrote in a note. Otherwise, only about 20% of the original budget alloted for pensions and debt servicing can be spent without the legislative assembly’s nod, they said.

The debates on the budget these past few weeks suggest that Muhyiddin will not have an easy ride Thursday. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized the spending plan for not providing enough support to the people and the economy, and indicated they may not back the budget in its present form. One UMNO MP said he was skipping the debate altogether as Muhyiddin had yet to prove his legitimacy through a confidence vote.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday that he and his colleagues plan to reject the budget as the government hadn’t shown any signs it was listening to external views. If the prime minister were an honorable man, he would step down once the budget is defeated, Mahathir added.

The government is committed to refining every proposal aimed at improving the budget, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Tuesday. “It is my hope that this budget will be scrutinized by all parties in terms of its substance,” he added.

Muhyiddin suffered a loss of prestige last month when Malaysia’s king rejected his request to declare a state of emergency to tackle the pandemic, which would’ve allowed him to pass the budget without approval from lawmakers. The budget vote has been twice postponed, and opposition MPs suspect it may be delayed again on account of time constraints.

Supply Bill

Even if the budget does go through Thursday, Muhyiddin wouldn’t be out of the woods just yet. The supply bill will enter the “committee stage” on Monday, which means several more rounds of voting as the lower house scrutinizes each portion of the bill until it finally adjourns for the year on Dec. 15.

The prime minister is also facing increasing pressure from allies to test his support either through an election or in parliament. Motions of confidence filed by various lawmakers have been buried at the bottom of the order paper due to government matters taking precedence.

“The government should make it a priority to bring a motion of confidence into this noble house,” said UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the budget debate last week. “The mandate comes from the people, so the mandate should be returned to the people.”

