(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government continues to bolster its hold on power as the state of Sabah, previously held by the opposition, dissolved its local government after several state lawmakers defected.

The dissolution would pave way for snap polls in the Borneo state within 60 days, Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said in a press conference on Thursday. His statement followed a lengthy meeting with the state’s governor late Wednesday after the defections.

“I know I can easily persuade or buy” support, said Shafie, who has former premier Mahathir Mohamad’s backing to be the opposition’s prime minister candidate. “But are these the values that we want in the leaders governing Sabah?”

The state-level polls could embolden Muhyiddin to take similar steps at the national level to prove his majority, said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. “This is also a warning for Pakatan Harapan Plus,” he said, referring to the opposition alliance. “If they force Muhyiddin’s hand strongly, this is probably what he would do -- dissolve parliament and call for a general election.”

The prime minister controls a razor-thin majority in parliament that was made possible when he and his allies defected to form a new government in late February. Just four of seven states remained in Pakatan Harapan’s fold after its government fell, which included Sabah.

Still, an early election could reduce Muhyiddin’s power base and shorten his term, said political analyst Wong Chin Huat. “I can’t see why he wants to act against his own best interest,” he added.

