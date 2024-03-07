(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, extending its wait-and-see stance as policymakers contend with a weaker currency amid looming inflation and economic growth risks.

Bank Negara Malaysia maintained the overnight policy rate at 3% at its second monetary policy meeting this year, as predicted by all 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank last adjusted borrowing costs in May, when it raised the benchmark by 25 basis points.

The decision keeps Malaysia’s interest rate at a five-year-high, and allows authorities to continue providing what limited policy support they can afford to shore up a currency that recently hit a 26-year low. Malaysia’s ringgit is among emerging Asia’s worst performers this year, prompting policymakers to step up measures to defend a currency they deem cheaper than its fair value.

“The ringgit is currently undervalued, given Malaysia’s economic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the central bank said in a statement. The ringgit rose 0.6% against the dollar late Thursday to trade at its strongest level since Jan. 17.

Policymakers have urged state-linked firms to repatriate and convert foreign investment income to offset the pressure on the local currency.

“These actions are contributing to greater inflows, lending support to a firmer ringgit,” the central bank said. “Over the medium term, ongoing structural reforms will provide more enduring support to the ringgit.”

Multiple threats line the country’s growth and inflationary trajectory. The Southeast Asian economy missed growth estimates last year amid China’s wobbly recovery, prompting analysts to trim their forecasts for 2024.

The central bank said gross domestic product growth is set to improve in 2024, driven by the recovery in exports and resilient domestic expenditure. Still, the outlook remains vulnerable to an escalation of geopolitical tensions, higher-than-anticipated inflation outturns and volatility in global financial markets, according to the monetary authority.

Price Pressures

“BNM is unlikely to go down the path of using a rate hike to defend the currency as the impact tends to be more knee-jerk than long lasting and the effectiveness of such a measure is questionable given the very wide US-Malaysia rate differentials,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities Pte in Singapore.

“Leaving the policy rate unchanged is the best course of action at this juncture,” Phoon said.

Malaysia’s key rate is at a record discount to the upper bound of the Federal Reserve’s benchmark, with a gap of 250 basis points. The global monetary policy stance is likely to remain tight in the near term, as inflation remains above average, BNM said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

We expect sustained downward pressure on Malaysia’s current account balance and currency as global growth weakens this year due to the transmission of prior rate hikes. This is likely to offset the boost to sentiment from a likely start of Federal Reserve rate cuts — which is already factored into financial markets.

—Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

For the full note: MALAYSIA REACT: Rates on Hold Is Best Move for GDP, CPI, Ringgit

On the domestic front, price pressures may flare up on Malaysia’s plans to strengthen its fiscal position through more targeted assistance and higher taxes, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying on Thursday that such reform is a “must.”

While inflation is expected to remain moderate this year, reflecting stable demand and contained cost pressures, the outlook will be highly dependent on the implementation of domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market developments, the central bank said.

BNM is set to release its updated growth and inflation outlook on March 20.

