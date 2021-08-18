(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian lawmakers who support Ismail Sabri Yaakob to become the new prime minister are set to have an audience with the nation’s king on Thursday, according to Ismail Sabri’s party, the United Malays National Organisation.

The invitation comes as the monarch looks for a successor to replace Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday. Members of parliament on Wednesday submitted letters to the palace to declare their choice of candidate to become the next prime minister.

Under constitutional law, any lawmaker who can command a majority in parliament can stake a claim to form the government, and the king needs to give his assent to formalize the appointment.

“I received an invitation from the secretary of the House of Representatives to face the king today, 19/8/21, at the National Palace,” UMNO secretary-general and MP Ahmad Maslan wrote on Twitter. “This is to confirm my statutory declaration in support for Ismail Sabri as the prime minister candidate.”

Other MPs who received invitations included those from the wider Barisan Nasional coalition and the Pan-Malaysian Islamic party, all of whom supported Ismail as well, according to Ahmad.

Ismail Sabri was deputy prime minister in former premier Muhyiddin’s coalition. As a leading figure in Malaysia’s battle against the pandemic, he appeared almost daily in televised press briefings to update the public on containment measures. Still, virus cases continued to sky-rocket as the government oscillated between tightening and loosening restrictions on movements. Malaysia added a record 22,242 infections on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from the Pakatan Harapan coalition backed Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, Fahmi Fadzil, communications director for the People’s Justice Party, told Bloomberg News. The Sabah-based Warisan party, which is not a part of the alliance, supported Anwar as well, according to party leader Mohd Azis Jamman.

Malaysia’s king said the new prime minister should face a confidence vote in parliament as soon as possible after his appointment, according to a palace statement on Wednesday. The monarch is set to chair a meeting with the royal rulers on Friday to discuss current issues.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.