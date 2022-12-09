(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said its investigation into the alleged misuse of Covid era stimulus packages by the previous administration will focus on 92.5 billion ringgit ($21 billion) spent by the government.

This comes a day after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said that it had opened an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit of public funds for tackling the pandemic.

In a statement Friday, MACC said a total of 530 billion ringgit was spent by the government in 2020 and 2021 on stimulus packages, based on inputs from the finance ministry. Of this, 437.5 billion ringgit were external or non-government funds, it said.

The finance ministry is due to submit details of how the public funds were used next week, the agency said.

