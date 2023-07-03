(Bloomberg) -- Three Malaysian grassroots organizations have filed a civil suit against the government for removing liquid nicotine from the list of controlled substances, saying the move will allow e-cigarettes and vape products to be sold openly without any age restrictions, local media reported.

The Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control, Malaysian Green Lung Association, and Voice of the Children filed the suit on June 30. It names Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa and the government as respondents, The Star reported, citing the judicial review application filed by the non-governmental organizations.

Malaysia is working on an anti-smoking bill that seeks to ban the sale of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to those born after 2007. The NGOs contended that removing nicotine from the list of controlled substances before the tobacco-control rules are in place would allow vape products to be sold openly and legally to anyone, including children.

Malaysia’s health ministry removed the restrictions on nicotine liquids and gels via a gazetted order on March 31, which allowed the government to tax vape products containing them starting April 1.

The NGOs are looking to quash the health minister’s order as unconstitutional, arguing that she went against the recommendation of the Poisons Board in making the amendment.

The minister last month asked all parties to support efforts to ensure that the Control of Smoking Product for Public Heath Bill 2023 can be tabled in Parliament at its next sitting, state news agency Bernama reported.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.