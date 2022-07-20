(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s parliament passed a bill to enact laws to protect both men and women against sexual harassment, the Star reported, citing Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun.

“The sexual harassment laws cover all individuals irrespective of gender,” the newspaper quoted her saying in parliament on Wednesday.

When enacted into law, offenders may end up paying their victims up to 250,000 ringgit ($56,154) in compensation or in default, serve a two-year jail term, the report said. The penalty on companies who fail to manage incidents of sexual harassment in the workplace has been increased to 50,000 ringgit from 10,000 ringgit, according to the report.

Cases will be dealt with by a 12-member Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal to be set up for the purpose.

The bill was tabled for its first reading in December. The proposed law was supposed to have been passed during the parliament’s sitting in March but was delayed to allow for more feedback from the public, the report said.

The bill will now go through the Senate and receive the royal assent before being gazetted into law.

