(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia plans to ease restrictions for individuals who have been fully inoculated and consider allowing companies to be fully operational if their workers receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The details will be announced soon, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a briefing on Friday, hours before Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced the flexibility for businesses in a statement.

An accelerated vaccine roll-out has allowed the government to ease virus curbs in eight states in July. More than one-quarter of the population has received at least one dose, while almost 13% have been fully inoculated, Khairy said.

The government aims to boost that number to 60% by end-September, and achieve herd immunity before 2021 ends, he added, repeating an earlier target.

Malaysia is focusing on the Klang Valley, the worst-affected area comprising Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and aims to dispense at least one dose to all adults in the area by Aug. 1, Khairy said.

Separately, Zafrul said the national recovery plan, aimed at controlling the pandemic and boosting economic growth by gradually easing restrictions, will be presented to parliament when it reconvenes for five days from July 26.

The national recovery council will appoint representatives from the private sector, specialist sector and non-government organizations for their advice on the national recovery plan, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.