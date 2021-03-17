(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia plans to unveil a 20 billion ringgit ($4.9 billion) package amid signs of an economic recovery as Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.

The plan will include a 11 billion fiscal injection, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address Wednesday. There will also be no more blanket lockdowns, he said, adding that any movement control orders will be done on localities and clusters, he said.

The decision comes a day before the one-year anniversary of the virus lockdown meaasures aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic. The number of new daily infections has been falling since January’s peak, sparking optimism the economy will improve in coming months. Tuesday’s tally was the smallest in more than three months.

Muhyiddin announced in January a 15 billion ringgit worth of additional stimulus measures to support the economy after the Southeast Asian nation declared a state of emergency to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In November, the government unveiled a record 322.5 billion ringgit budget for 2021 to spur economic activity and support growth.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.