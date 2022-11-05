(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he remains the choice for premier of the dominant coalition Barisan Nasional in the Nov. 19 general election, quashing speculation of a power struggle in government after several of his key allies were left off the list of candidates standing for parliament.

Campaigning for the election kicked off formally today, with Ismail’s party, the United Malays National Organisation, seeking to strengthen its position following a run of successful local polls. UMNO leads the BN coalition, which has governed as part of a fragile alliance since a political crisis erupted in 2020.

“The decision for me to be PM was decided by the supreme council and UMNO general assembly. Further, 156 UMNO divisions have also passed resolutions for me to be PM,” he told reporters after registering to defend his federal seat at Bera in Pahang state. “BN has the confidence to win and become the dominant party in parliament.”

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said speculation about an emerging power struggle within the leadership was being played up by the opposition and that Ismail remains the coalition’s candidate for the top job. The main opposition alliance, led by Anwar Ibrahim, has pledged to slash living costs and boost the economy.

Candidates submitted nomination papers in their home constituencies this morning, marking the start of a 14-day campaign period. More than 21 million Malaysians will cast ballots for 222 parliament seats and pick representatives for the states of Perak, Pahang and Perlis.

Popularity Dips

While a national vote wasn’t due until September next year, UMNO leaders called an early election to capitalize on a fragmented opposition and redeem itself following a shock defeat in 2018 after roughly six decades in power. UMNO returned to the ruling bloc two years later after the collapse of Mahathir Mohamad’s government.

Even so, Ismail’s approval rating dropped after he called the snap election, with voters indicating they want the government to focus on the rising cost of living, according to the latest survey by the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research. Ismail’s rating fell to 42% in October from 46% in September in the survey, with almost three-quarters of the 1,209 respondents citing inflation as their main economic concern.

While analysts still expect the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional alliance to have an edge, the emergence of new political coalitions and an influx of millions of new, young voters means it may still have to form alliances with other parties to retain power.

Voter turnout could also be impacted by wet weather -- the meteorological department has forecast monsoon season to begin earlier than expected next week and warned that severe rains could result in flooding in low-lying areas.

