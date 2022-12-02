(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim named the head of a key bloc who faces graft charges as one of his deputies, seeking to strengthen his hold on a fragile multi-coalition government.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who heads the former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, is a crucial pick for Anwar, who was appointed by the king last month after the country’s first-ever hung parliament.

Zahid was instrumental in ending that stalemate, and his selection as deputy prime minister could help stabilize support for Anwar ahead of a planned Dec. 19 confidence vote. The Barisan Nasional alliance controls 30 seats in parliament, making it the second-largest bloc in Anwar’s unity government.

The decision to name Zahid deputy premier may not go down well with the public who voted for Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition partly due to its anti-corruption pledges. It may also face criticism even within the new premier’s own party. During the election campaign, Pakatan Harapan leaders warned people against voting for Barisan Nasional as it might result in Zahid becoming prime minister.

Veteran politician Zahid is one of two deputy premiers in Anwar’s 28-member cabinet. The other is Fadillah Yusof, who is from a regional coalition of parties in the Borneo state of Sarawak that have thrown their support behind Anwar. He also got the crucial plantations and commodities ministry portfolio.

This unity government has “about a two-thirds majority,” Anwar said before announcing his cabinet lineup. “With this mandate it has given us the confidence to form a cabinet that can work as a team and focus on the matter of accelerating economic growth and focus on the people’s problems.”

Zahid faces multiple graft charges in relation to his charity foundation, and is a close ally of jailed former premier Najib Razak. He leads the Barisan Nasional bloc by virtue of his position as leader of linchpin party the United Malays National Organisation and has come under criticism from within his party and coalition for pushing for an alliance with Anwar.

UMNO must hold party elections by May 19 and there have been rumblings that Zahid should step down, but becoming deputy prime minister may help him fend off challenges to his leadership.

Anwar has sought to appease at least four disparate blocs in his government with the cabinet appointments. Pakatan Harapan won 82 seats in the general election, the most of any coalition but not enough to form a majority.

Anwar had secured pledges of support from multiple key political alliances, but their allegiance is fickle. In the days before Anwar was named premier, several lawmakers of these parties, including UMNO, were prepared to support rival Muhyiddin Yassin for the top job.

Here are some of the other cabinet appointments announced by Anwar:

International Trade and Industry: Zafrul Aziz

Economy: Rafizi Ramli

Defense: Mohamad Hasan

Home Affairs: Saifudin Nasution Ismail

Foreign Affairs: Zambry Abd Kadir

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living: Salahuddin Ayub

--With assistance from Ravil Shirodkar and Kok Leong Chan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.