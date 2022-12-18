(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s parliament elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s candidate as the new house speaker, signaling that Anwar will win the confidence vote scheduled in the two-day sitting that began Monday.

Johari Abdul secured 147 votes, while rival Radzi Sheikh Ahmad polled 74 votes after legislature convened for the first time since Nov. 19 general election. Johari’s candidature was proposed by Anwar and seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Johari’s pick indicates that Anwar has secured the simple majority to stay on as prime minister, ahead of a confidence vote that could be held as soon as today. Still, the premier may be short of the one vote needed to command a two-thirds majority in parliament that is needed to push through constitutional amendments. No prime minister has secured the confidence of the super majority since 2008.

Anwar has said he has a super majority after the political parties supporting his unity government signed a pact on Friday to commit themselves to a stable administration that would last a full five-year term.

Johari, a former three-term lawmaker from Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan alliance, takes over as speaker from Azhar Harun, who vacated his seat Sunday.

