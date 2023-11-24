(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian opposition leader Muhyiddin Yassin said he would not defend his party presidency in upcoming internal polls, a move that’s set to strengthen Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s grip on power since coming into office a year ago.

Muhyiddin said Friday he would allow a new crop of leaders to take over the Bersatu party when it holds its elections by the end of 2024. Muhyiddin also heads the wider Malay-majority opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional, which made significant electoral headway during provincial polls in August as well as in last year’s nationwide vote.

“Without Muhyiddin leading Bersatu, it weakens the opposition towards Anwar. Other leaders don’t have the stature and experience that Muhyiddin has,” said Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar, a political science lecturer at the International Islamic University of Malaysia. “Without Muhyiddin’s leadership, at least until the next general elections, Anwar will have firmer stability.”

Friday’s announcement comes a year after a crucial misstep on Muhyiddin’s part helped Anwar become prime minister. Four Bersatu lawmakers in recent weeks had shifted their support to Anwar, providing him a supermajority in parliament.

