The biggest party in Malaysia’s ruling coalition is set to meet Monday night to discuss its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, potentially depriving the embattled premier of the majority he needs to lead the country.

It comes just after the United Malays National Organization met its allies in Barisan Nasional to discuss the coalition’s future. The majority of BN leaders rejected the possibility of working with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and the Democratic Action Party, Malaysiakini reported, citing supreme council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin. There were also views to retract support for Muhyiddin, he said.

The slew of meetings were held a day after Malaysia’s king denied Muhyiddin’s request to put the country under emergency rule to fight the pandemic. The emergency would have allowed Muhyiddin to suspend parliament, where the premier had previously pushed contentious bills through despite his razor-thin majority.

In a Facebook post ahead of Monday’s meeting, UMNO supreme council leader Puad Zarkashi urged Muhyiddin to step down. “It’s apparent that the prime minister’s advice was not accepted,” Puad said. “Where is his credibility as prime minister.”

Muhyiddin is under pressure to shore up support as he prepares for a crucial leadership test next month. The government is set to present its 2021 federal budget in parliament on Nov. 6, and failing to pass that would count as losing a no-confidence vote.

‘Political Ceasefire’

The discussions add another twist to Malaysia’s political drama that has seen various factions jockey for power after former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad abruptly stepped down in February. Muhyiddin emerged in March as the head of an unwieldy bloc with a majority of only a few lawmakers, prompting constant speculation about the potential collapse of the government.

Less than a week ago UMNO announced a “political ceasefire” and expressed support for the government. The party had earlier threatened to pull out amid growing rumblings of discontent over the apparent power imbalance in the government.

UMNO was deprived of senior cabinet posts despite being the biggest party in the ruling bloc, former Prime Minister Najib Razak wrote on Facebook Oct. 14. The virus flare-up is also because of the government rejecting the UMNO health minister’s recommendations, he added.

“Many feel this is unfair because they are the ones making the mistakes, but we are the ones defending them,” wrote Najib.

