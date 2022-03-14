(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he won’t be rushed into calling an early general election despite pressure from his own party following its resounding victory during local elections on Saturday.

The United Malays National Organisation and its allies won a supermajority in local elections for the second time in four months, strengthening its position ahead of a general election due next year. Supporters chanted “dissolve parliament” -- a precursor to a nationwide vote -- as Ismail walked through the party’s command center in Johor state Saturday night.

“We cannot hold GE15 just because one small group is shouting for elections to be held,” he said during an event on Sunday in reference to the next national poll, according to the New Straits Times. “Discussions on elections is a major thing and it has to be seriously discussed in the party.”

The UMNO-led Barisan Nasional coalition won 40 of the 56 state assembly seats in the Johor poll after the coalition clinched a two-thirds majority in the Malacca state election in November. That’s prompted calls within the party for the national vote to be brought forward to capitalize on the momentum.

Stocks on the Malaysian bourse were unaffected by the poll result, with the main KLCI index in the red amid weak global cues. The ringgit fell for a sixth straight day after the nation’s industrial production data disappointed on Friday.

Ismail said many factors must be taken into consideration including a meeting with the king, who has to consent before parliament can be dissolved, Ismail said on Sunday. “Once we are ready then we can decide,” he added.

The consecutive wins have helped UMNO solidify its majority following a series of short-lived coalitions that brought the country three prime ministers since 2018. An early election may also stand to benefit former premier Najib Razak, who UMNO credited for its success in Johor.

Najib was Malaysia’s leader from 2009 until 2018, when his involvement in a multibillion ringgit corruption scandal involving state fund 1MDB cost his party the election and ended BN’s six-decade rule. Najib has denied wrongdoing.

BN’s main opponent, Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan alliance, won 13 seats in the Johor poll. The Perikatan Nasional coalition led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin won the remaining three seats.

